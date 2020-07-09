The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Canopy Growth shuns pharmaceutical research

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

There has been no shortage of signs that Canopy Growth Corporation is steering off the course set out for it by co-founders and former co-CEOs Bruce Linton and Mark Zekulin. Perhaps the biggest has been current CEO David Klein’s admission that the company will no longer pursue the development of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. Speaking to […]

Canopy Growth shuns pharmaceutical research is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canopy-growth-shuns-pharmaceutical-research/

