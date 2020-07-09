Canopy Growth shuns pharmaceutical research

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

There has been no shortage of signs that Canopy Growth Corporation is steering off the course set out for it by co-founders and former co-CEOs Bruce Linton and Mark Zekulin. Perhaps the biggest has been current CEO David Klein’s admission that the company will no longer pursue the development of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. Speaking to […]

