As Pennsylvania’s medical cannabis sales soar, recreational market prospects brighten

Pennsylvania’s medical cannabis market, praised for its smooth operation, is expected to nearly double to $400 million-$500 million in sales this year and reach $1 billion in sales within three or four years. Buoyed by the market’s success, current licensees have become acquisition targets even in the current tough economic climate – with deal prices […]

