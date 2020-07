Clever Leaves claims first EU-GMP cannabis certification in Latin America

Articles

Clever Leaves, an international cannabis company with main operations in Colombia, announced Thursday that it obtained EU-Good Manufacturing Practice certification “to produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), semi-finished and finished cannabis products for medical purposes” in its Colombian facilities. The certification is “expected to broaden Clever Leaves’ ability to serve international markets,” the press release said. […]

