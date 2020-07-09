The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Brunswick retailer Cannabis NB posts second profitable quarter

New Brunswick’s government-owned marijuana retailer Cannabis NB has posted its second consecutive profitable quarter, reporting a profit of 1.4 million Canadian dollars ($1 million) for the period ended June 28. Cannabis NB is the only legal cannabis retailer in the province, which has a population of about 780,000. Total sales for the quarter were CA$16.3 […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-brunswick-retailer-cannabis-nb-posts-second-profitable-quarter/

