Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 15:11 Hits: 0

New Brunswick’s government-owned marijuana retailer Cannabis NB has posted its second consecutive profitable quarter, reporting a profit of 1.4 million Canadian dollars ($1 million) for the period ended June 28. Cannabis NB is the only legal cannabis retailer in the province, which has a population of about 780,000. Total sales for the quarter were CA$16.3 […]

New Brunswick retailer Cannabis NB posts second profitable quarter is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-brunswick-retailer-cannabis-nb-posts-second-profitable-quarter/