Dutch cannabis supply to Germany partially restored after short delay

Dutch medical cannabis shipments to Germany have partially been restored after a short delay, and some German wholesalers started receiving flower deliveries in recent days, Marijuana Business Daily has learned. MJBizDaily confirmed that at least three German wholesalers – clients of the Dutch Office of Medicinal Cannabis (OMC) – received their June order at the […]

