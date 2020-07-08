Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

In California’s ongoing battle against the illicit cannabis market, the state’s central tax collection agency served a dozen tax warrants to illegal marijuana retailers in Southern California in recent weeks. Roughly $1 million in underground marijuana products and about $100,000 in cash was seized during the actions, which were taken in conjunction with the state […]

California enacts tax warrants in fight against illicit marijuana businesses

