California enacts tax warrants in fight against illicit marijuana businesses

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

In California’s ongoing battle against the illicit cannabis market, the state’s central tax collection agency served a dozen tax warrants to illegal marijuana retailers in Southern California in recent weeks. Roughly $1 million in underground marijuana products and about $100,000 in cash was seized during the actions, which were taken in conjunction with the state […]

