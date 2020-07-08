The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

More hurdles for marijuana MSO MedMen in Arizona, California – and in court

Bad news continues to pile up for California-based MedMen Enterprises. After the multistate operator’s founders stepped down from leadership roles in January, their replacements have continued to struggle to right the ship, and just last month, MedMen lost a medical marijuana business license in Virginia. Recently, MedMen has been further hit with: A lawsuit filed in […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/more-hurdles-for-marijuana-mso-medmen-in-arizona-california-and-in-court/

