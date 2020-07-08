The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Canadian cannabis inventory soars to new high, indicating more pain ahead for producers

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Federally licensed producers in Canada are stockpiling more cannabis than ever, new figures from the federal government Canada show, indicating that some producers are in store for more financial pain as the market looks for equilibrium. Deeper industrywide cuts might still be needed for the large producers to shed excess production, even as the industry […]

Canadian cannabis inventory soars to new high, indicating more pain ahead for producers is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canadian-cannabis-inventory-soars-to-new-high-indicating-more-pain-ahead-for-producers/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version