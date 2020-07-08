Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 14:25 Hits: 0

Federally licensed producers in Canada are stockpiling more cannabis than ever, new figures from the federal government Canada show, indicating that some producers are in store for more financial pain as the market looks for equilibrium. Deeper industrywide cuts might still be needed for the large producers to shed excess production, even as the industry […]

Canadian cannabis inventory soars to new high, indicating more pain ahead for producers is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canadian-cannabis-inventory-soars-to-new-high-indicating-more-pain-ahead-for-producers/