Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020

COVID-19 changed the way many businesses operate – and the cannabis industry is no exception, according to data available exclusively in the latest Marijuana Business Factbook. The 2020 edition, available now, takes a deeper look at how the pandemic impacted the industry, including shifts in consumer behavior and preferences. Understanding how and what customers want […]

2020 Marijuana Business Factbook examines COVID-19 impact, trends is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

