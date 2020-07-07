The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chart: Shelf space at a premium as more brands enter cannabis space and retailers use pay-to-play practices

As more brands enter the marijuana products marketplace, competition for retail shelf space in key adult-use markets such as Colorado and Washington state is intensifying. While the number of new brands – and, consequently, the amount of new products – continues to rise, growth in the number of retail stores has not kept pace, according […]

