Organigram becomes latest cannabis producer to slash jobs, production target

Canadian marijuana producer Organigram cut its workforce by about 25% and said production levels will be below capacity “for the foreseeable future.” Organigram described the cuts in a news release as “an effort to better align its production capacity to prevailing market conditions.” The New Brunswick-based company first warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead […]

