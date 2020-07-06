The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Organigram becomes latest cannabis producer to slash jobs, production target

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Canadian marijuana producer Organigram cut its workforce by about 25% and said production levels will be below capacity “for the foreseeable future.” Organigram described the cuts in a news release as “an effort to better align its production capacity to prevailing market conditions.” The New Brunswick-based company first warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead […]

Organigram becomes latest cannabis producer to slash jobs, production target is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/organigram-becomes-latest-cannabis-producer-to-slash-jobs-production/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version