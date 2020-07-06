Jamaica to lower cannabis industry entry barriers for small farmers

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

Jamaica is preparing to lower entry barriers to the medical cannabis industry for small and subsistence farmers. A proposed new permit would cut fees for those farmers and allow for variations to strict infrastructure and security requirements. The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) is undertaking consultations on the draft policy, called the Cultivator’s (transitional) Special Permit […]

