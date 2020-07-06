Schwazze walks away from two Colorado cannabis deals

Articles

Denver-based Schwazze, formerly Medicine Man Technologies, said it has terminated acquisitions of two Colorado marijuana businesses – cultivator Los Sueños Farms and concentrates company Dabble Extracts. Schwazze, a vertically integrated operator, said in an investor news release it moved quickly on the deals and, thus, did limited due diligence after Colorado enacted a law last […]

