Schwazze walks away from two Colorado cannabis deals

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Denver-based Schwazze, formerly Medicine Man Technologies, said it has terminated acquisitions of two Colorado marijuana businesses – cultivator Los Sueños Farms and concentrates company Dabble Extracts. Schwazze, a vertically integrated operator, said in an investor news release it moved quickly on the deals and, thus, did limited due diligence after Colorado enacted a law last […]

