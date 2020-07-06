The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New regulatory agency takes reins of Nevada’s marijuana industry

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board is getting up and running this month in a transition of oversight power from the original industry regulator, the state Department of Taxation. According to KUNR Public Radio, the new board will be in charge of company site inspections, overseeing marijuana lab testing and more. The transition began last year at […]

New regulatory agency takes reins of Nevada’s marijuana industry is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-compliance-board-takes-reins-of-nevada-marijuana-industry/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version