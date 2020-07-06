New regulatory agency takes reins of Nevada’s marijuana industry

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board is getting up and running this month in a transition of oversight power from the original industry regulator, the state Department of Taxation. According to KUNR Public Radio, the new board will be in charge of company site inspections, overseeing marijuana lab testing and more. The transition began last year at […]

