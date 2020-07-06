Nebraska medical cannabis legalization well on its way to voters in November

Articles

Nebraska medical marijuana advocates gathered more than 182,000 signatures for an initiative petition campaign, despite challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers needed only 122,000 signatures to place medical marijuana legalization on the November ballot, more than 10% of the eligible voters in the state, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Signature-collection efforts were put […]

