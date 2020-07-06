The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Nebraska medical cannabis legalization well on its way to voters in November

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Nebraska medical marijuana advocates gathered more than 182,000 signatures for an initiative petition campaign, despite challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers needed only 122,000 signatures to place medical marijuana legalization on the November ballot, more than 10% of the eligible voters in the state, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Signature-collection efforts were put […]

Nebraska medical cannabis legalization well on its way to voters in November is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/nebraska-medical-marijuana-petition-drive-gathers-campaign-gathers-182000-signatures/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version