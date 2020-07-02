Health Canada: ‘Any celebrity affiliation with cannabis has potential to be noncompliant’

Articles

Any celebrity affiliation with a cannabis product, including promotions and marketing, has the potential to be noncompliant with federal law, according to Canada’s cannabis regulator. The warning comes as some major Canadian cannabis producers continue offering brands affiliated to varying degrees with celebrities or popular fictional characters. The regulator has taken notice. In April, Health […]

