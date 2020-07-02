The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Health Canada: ‘Any celebrity affiliation with cannabis has potential to be noncompliant’

Any celebrity affiliation with a cannabis product, including promotions and marketing, has the potential to be noncompliant with federal law, according to Canada’s cannabis regulator. The warning comes as some major Canadian cannabis producers continue offering brands affiliated to varying degrees with celebrities or popular fictional characters. The regulator has taken notice. In April, Health […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/health-canada-any-celebrity-affiliation-with-cannabis-has-potential-to-be-noncompliant/

