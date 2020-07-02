The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Employees at Massachusetts marijuana firm vote to unionize

Employees at New England Treatment Access, a cannabis company based in Massachusetts, voted to form a union under the United Food and Commercial Workers – becoming the latest marijuana industry workers to affiliate with the UFCW. Sixty workers at NETA’s grow facility in Franklin cast the votes to unionize, the Boston Business Journal reported. If […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/employees-at-massachusetts-marijuana-firm-vote-to-unionize/

