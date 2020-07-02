German government may end up buying more medical cannabis than expected, but at a lower price

Articles

The German government has clarified the quantities and price of medical cannabis flower it could buy from domestic producers, confirming that growers have the option to sell – and, to a certain extent, the government is obligated to buy – significantly more than the often-cited 2,600 combined kilograms (5,732 pounds) per year. The reply to […]

