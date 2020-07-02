Bermuda weighs cannabis legalization to boost post-pandemic economy

Articles

Consultations wrap up this week on Bermuda’s proposal to legalize and regulate adult-use and medical cannabis, which the government says could spur new opportunities in the post-pandemic economic recovery. The bill, released in June, proposes the establishment of a licensing system and regulatory body as well as regulating commercial cultivation and retail sales to people […]

