Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 20:01 Hits: 0

Based on signatures submitted to the state this week, an industry-backed initiative to legalize a commercial recreational marijuana market in Arizona appears likely to get on the November ballot. The group, Smart and Safe Arizona, submitted 420,000 signatures with the Arizona Secretary of State, according to alt-weekly Phoenix New Times. The signatures still must be […]

Adult-use cannabis legalization in AZ appears headed for November ballot is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/adult-use-cannabis-legalization-in-arizona-appears-headed-for-november-ballot/