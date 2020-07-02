The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Adult-use cannabis legalization in AZ appears headed for November ballot

Based on signatures submitted to the state this week, an industry-backed initiative to legalize a commercial recreational marijuana market in Arizona appears likely to get on the November ballot. The group, Smart and Safe Arizona, submitted 420,000 signatures with the Arizona Secretary of State, according to alt-weekly Phoenix New Times. The signatures still must be […]

