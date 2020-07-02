The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

San Francisco advises marijuana businesses to prep for possible attacks

San Francisco cannabis companies were warned this week that expected July Fourth weekend protests could lead to further burglaries, akin to how some criminals targeted marijuana businesses during Black Lives Matter marches in May. In the warning bulletin, the San Francisco Office of Cannabis wrote that “several protests” scheduled for the holiday weekend could create […]

https://mjbizdaily.com/san-francisco-advises-marijuana-businesses-to-prep-for-more-possible-attacks/

