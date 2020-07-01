The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maine edges closer to starting $300M adult-use cannabis market, though opt-outs and license caps linger

Maine is inching toward launching a projected $300 million-a-year recreational marijuana market perhaps by the fall, nearly four years after residents voted to legalize adult use. Former Gov. Paul LePage, an adult-use cannabis opponent, stifled early efforts to implement the program. And now the coronavirus crisis is further delaying the program’s rollout, particularly decisions by […]

Maine edges closer to starting $300M adult-use cannabis market, though opt-outs and license caps linger is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/maine-edges-closer-to-starting-300-million-adult-use-cannabis-market-as-opt-outs-license-caps-linger/

