Maine edges closer to starting $300M adult-use cannabis market, though opt-outs and license caps linger

Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020

Maine is inching toward launching a projected $300 million-a-year recreational marijuana market perhaps by the fall, nearly four years after residents voted to legalize adult use. Former Gov. Paul LePage, an adult-use cannabis opponent, stifled early efforts to implement the program. And now the coronavirus crisis is further delaying the program’s rollout, particularly decisions by […]

