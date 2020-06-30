Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 16:01 Hits: 0

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that replaces the 3% THC cap with a per-patient limit of 4.5 grams of THC for a 90-day period, but it’s unclear how much the move will boost the state’s heavily regulated medical cannabis market. The provision is a much weaker version of a measure that […]

Iowa governor signs bill expanding medical marijuana THC formula is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/iowa-governor-signs-bill-expanding-medical-marijuana-thc-formula/