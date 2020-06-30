Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 18:57 Hits: 0

Canada’s cannabis industry can help create jobs in the post-pandemic economic recovery, the nation’s largest business association says, despite challenges recently faced by some domestic producers. To that end, the National Cannabis Working Group – an offshoot of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce – has formed two councils to address headwinds and opportunities. Those bodies […]

Cannabis sector can boost economy post-pandemic, Canadian chamber says is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-sector-can-boost-economy-post-pandemic-canadian-chamber-says/