Cannabis sector can boost economy post-pandemic, Canadian chamber says

Canada’s cannabis industry can help create jobs in the post-pandemic economic recovery, the nation’s largest business association says, despite challenges recently faced by some domestic producers. To that end, the National Cannabis Working Group – an offshoot of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce – has formed two councils to address headwinds and opportunities. Those bodies […]

