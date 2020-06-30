Illinois delays awarding 80 cannabis business permits

Articles

The governor of Illinois on Monday signed an executive order delaying the issuance of 80-plus marijuana business permits that were scheduled to be awarded on July 1, and now it’s unclear when the licenses might be granted. According to the Chicago Tribune, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order delays indefinitely 40 new craft cultivation permits, 40 […]

