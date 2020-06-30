Second medical marijuana provider in Louisiana poised to roll out products

Articles

Only two entities in Louisiana – both colleges – are authorized to produce medical marijuana for patients, and Southern University on Wednesday is expected to join Louisiana State in rolling out its first product line. Southern’s product debut is also an industry landmark because the Baton Rouge university is the only historically Black college in […]

