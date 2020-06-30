Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Denver-based marijuana edibles producer Dixie Brands said it will change its name in a move to separate itself from the historic context of the word “Dixie” and to “stand shoulder to shoulder with the Black community.” The 10-year-old Denver-based company, which has operations in six states, announced the move on its website and social media. […]

Marijuana edibles maker Dixie Brands changing name to avoid causing ‘pain’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

