MJBizConNEXT keynoter Simms urges cannabis industry to ‘be audacious’

MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Direct kicked off today with a virtual keynote speech from Dia Simms, an award-winning entrepreneur and member of BRN Group, a New York-based cannabis tech company. Simms called on the cannabis industry to move in unison to overcome over a century of stigma, to think bigger and to consider […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/mjbizconnext-keynote-speaker-dia-simms-calls-for-cannabis-industry-to-be-audacious/

