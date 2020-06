Acreage completes New Jersey medical cannabis acquisition

Articles

Multistate marijuana operator Acreage Holdings said it has closed on a deal to acquire a New Jersey medical cannabis operation for $10 million, plus the assumption of debt. The acquisition, announced last year, gives Acreage a firm foothold in a marijuana market positioned for potential adult-use legalization. New Jersey residents will vote on an adult-use […]

