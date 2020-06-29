The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alberta’s online cannabis store pauses chocolate sales due to melting concerns

Alberta’s government-operated online cannabis retailer is pausing internet sales of cannabis-infused chocolates for more than two months, citing the effects of summer heat on chocolate shipments to consumers. “To avoid our online customers receiving melted products, chocolates won’t be available online from June 29, 2020, to September 7, 2020, subject to change pending weather conditions,” […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/albertas-online-cannabis-store-pauses-chocolate-sales-due-to-melting-concerns/

