Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 20:58 Hits: 0

Alberta’s government-operated online cannabis retailer is pausing internet sales of cannabis-infused chocolates for more than two months, citing the effects of summer heat on chocolate shipments to consumers. “To avoid our online customers receiving melted products, chocolates won’t be available online from June 29, 2020, to September 7, 2020, subject to change pending weather conditions,” […]

Alberta’s online cannabis store pauses chocolate sales due to melting concerns is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/albertas-online-cannabis-store-pauses-chocolate-sales-due-to-melting-concerns/