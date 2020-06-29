Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 22:02 Hits: 0

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cannabis industry to focus on operational efficiency rather than rapid growth, a shift that has resulted in layoffs in California and other locations across the country. But panelists at the MJBizConNEXT Direct conference on Monday also talked about ways operational disruptions can be cushioned by the creative restructuring of […]

Ways to shake up cannabis firms and keep as many workers as possible is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ways-to-shake-up-cannabis-firms-and-keep-as-many-workers-as-possible/