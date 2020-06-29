The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ways to shake up cannabis firms and keep as many workers as possible

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cannabis industry to focus on operational efficiency rather than rapid growth, a shift that has resulted in layoffs in California and other locations across the country. But panelists at the MJBizConNEXT Direct conference on Monday also talked about ways operational disruptions can be cushioned by the creative restructuring of […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ways-to-shake-up-cannabis-firms-and-keep-as-many-workers-as-possible/

