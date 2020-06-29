The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

San Diego creates new marijuana business regulatory agency

San Diego has joined cities like Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco in creating a cannabis-specific agency to oversee its marijuana industry. The city’s upcoming Cannabis Permitting Bureau will have an annual operating budget of just under $1 million and a staff of nine full-time employees to focus on licensing as well as industry oversight, […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/san-diego-creates-new-marijuana-business-regulatory-agency/

