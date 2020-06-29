Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 29 June 2020

(This story was updated with information from Auxly about the number of job losses.) Toronto-based Auxly Cannabis is the latest Canadian cannabis company to take a critical look at its international footprint. Auxly “has chosen not to proceed with planting for the 2020-2021 growing season nor with the development of extraction capabilities with a view […]

Auxly Cannabis latest Canadian firm to reel in international footprint is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

