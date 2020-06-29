California marijuana regulators extend license fee deferrals due to the coronavirus

Articles

Monday, 29 June 2020

The trio of regulatory agencies that oversee California’s marijuana industry announced Monday that they’re again offering license fee payment deferrals for up to 60 days – this time for business permits that are expiring in July and August. The announcement was made by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, which oversees most MJ companies, in […]

