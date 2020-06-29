The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

California marijuana regulators extend license fee deferrals due to the coronavirus

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The trio of regulatory agencies that oversee California’s marijuana industry announced Monday that they’re again offering license fee payment deferrals for up to 60 days – this time for business permits that are expiring in July and August. The announcement was made by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, which oversees most MJ companies, in […]

California marijuana regulators extend license fee deferrals due to the coronavirus is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-marijuana-regulators-extend-license-fee-deferrals-due-to-the-coronavirus/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version