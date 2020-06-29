Cresco Labs’ Bachtell: How to ‘slingshot’ out of recession, pandemic

Articles

If cannabis companies can survive this “giant curveball” and economic downtown, those businesses can “slingshot out of it” in better shape and with more opportunities than before the coronavirus. That was one of the central messages delivered Monday by Charlie Bachtell, co-founder and CEO of Chicago-based Cresco Labs, while offering business tips during an appearance […]

