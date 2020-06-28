The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oregon cannabis cultivation company leveraging partnerships, new retail presence to increase exposure, footprint

While still fairly small, East Fork Cultivars has become one of the most respected cannabis cultivators in the Pacific Northwest. The family-run business, based in Takilma, Oregon, wants to increase its profile this year while capitalizing on national revenue opportunities.

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/how-east-fork-cultivars-is-increasing-exposure-and-cannabis-footprint/

