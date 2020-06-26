The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

MJBizConNEXT goes virtual for marijuana, hemp business conference

Category: Cannabis Hits: 2

The cannabis industry is gathering digitally next week for Marijuana Business Daily‘s first virtual conference – MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Conference Direct – as businesses adapt to the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Previously scheduled to take place in New Orleans, the three-day, immersive and interactive event begins June 29 with keynote […]

MJBizConNEXT goes virtual for marijuana, hemp business conference is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/mjbizconnext-goes-virtual-for-marijuana-hemp-business-conference/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version