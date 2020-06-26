Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

A plan to roll out a novel organic marijuana certification in California could generate more business opportunities for brands looking to differentiate themselves by charging health-conscious consumers a premium for their products. With cannabis illegal under federal law, marijuana businesses cannot call products organic under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s certification program. So California has […]

California’s new organic certification plan could help cannabis growers’ bottom line is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-organic-certification-plan-could-help-cannabis-growers-bottom-line/