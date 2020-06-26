California’s new organic certification plan could help cannabis growers’ bottom line

Category: Cannabis Hits: 2
A plan to roll out a novel organic marijuana certification in California could generate more business opportunities for brands looking to differentiate themselves by charging health-conscious consumers a premium for their products. With cannabis illegal under federal law, marijuana businesses cannot call products organic under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s certification program. So California has […]
