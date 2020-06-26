The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Not all WHO cannabis recommendations would loosen international control, UN drug agency says

An analysis by a United Nations monitoring body concludes that most of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) cannabis scheduling recommendations would either have little impact on international drug controls or actually tighten requirements. The analysis, conducted by Vienna-based International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), was provided to member states shortly before the start of the first […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/not-all-who-cannabis-recommendations-would-loosen-international-control-un-drug-agency-says/

