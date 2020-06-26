The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jamaica minister: ‘Cannabis industry not hindered in ability to export’

Category: Cannabis Hits: 2

Jamaica’s agriculture minister has dismissed claims that long-delayed regulations for medical cannabis exports is causing international companies to exit the country. Audley Shaw, minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, said license holders in Jamaica have had the ability to export cannabis flower and extracts and medical and scientific use since November 2018. Addressing Parliament […]

Jamaica minister: ‘Cannabis industry not hindered in ability to export’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/jamaica-minister-cannabis-industry-not-hindered-in-ability-to-export/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version