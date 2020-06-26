Jamaica minister: ‘Cannabis industry not hindered in ability to export’

Articles

Jamaica’s agriculture minister has dismissed claims that long-delayed regulations for medical cannabis exports is causing international companies to exit the country. Audley Shaw, minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, said license holders in Jamaica have had the ability to export cannabis flower and extracts and medical and scientific use since November 2018. Addressing Parliament […]

