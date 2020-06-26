Israeli cannabis legalization bill passes early test, but long road remains

Articles

Israel’s Legislature advanced two cannabis-related bills this week, marking an important milestone on what is expected to be a long road before the measures can become law. The first bill focuses on decriminalization. The second bill would legalize cannabis for individuals 21 or older. The bills are now in committee, where they are highly likely […]

