How cannabis growers can strategize to fight off costly RICO lawsuits

The recent racketeering lawsuit targeting more than 200 Oregon marijuana businesses and their executives resulted in a key victory for the cannabis industry in what could be a long-running fight. That victory also offers lessons for cannabis industry growers, processors and other business who also could be forced to confront future Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/how-cannabis-growers-can-strategize-to-fight-off-costly-rico-lawsuits/

