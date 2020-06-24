Louisiana medical marijuana market expected to grow after program changes, but headwinds remain

Articles

Louisiana’s medical marijuana market is poised to grow in the wake of new legislation that allows more physicians to authorize the drug for added medical conditions. But the state’s nascent regulated cannabis sector still faces significant challenges to its business outlook, including: Low patient numbers to date. A limited number of retail outlets, limiting access […]

