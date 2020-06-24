Canada’s discount cannabis segment heats up with competing value brands

Articles

High prices were a regular consumer complaint when Canada legalized recreational cannabis in October 2018. Only a year and a half later, Canada’s market for affordable cannabis flower is growing rapidly, with large cannabis producers introducing competitive value brands at lower prices. “I would say that the value segment is the most hotly contested product […]

