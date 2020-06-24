The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UK down-schedules Epidyolex to lowest level for controlled drugs

The United Kingdom has down-scheduled Epidyolex to the lowest level of control for drugs, greatly easing restrictions on the cannabidiol medicine and reducing administrative processes for companies wanting to supply it. The U.K. said the new provisions – made through the Misuse of Drugs (Amendment) (England, Wales and Scotland) Regulations 2020 – came into force […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/uk-down-schedules-epidyolex-to-lowest-level-for-controlled-drugs/

