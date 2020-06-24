Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020

A career U.S. Justice Department attorney testified Wednesday that antitrust investigations of 10 cannabis mergers since March 2019 were “not even close to meeting established criteria” for such reviews and agreed they amounted to industry “harassment” by Attorney General William Barr. John Elias told a U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing that antitrust employees were told […]

DOJ whistleblower: Attorney General Barr’s treatment of cannabis industry tantamount to ‘harassment’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

