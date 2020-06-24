The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

DOJ whistleblower: Attorney General Barr’s treatment of cannabis industry tantamount to ‘harassment’

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

A career U.S. Justice Department attorney testified Wednesday that antitrust investigations of 10 cannabis mergers since March 2019 were “not even close to meeting established criteria” for such reviews and agreed they amounted to industry “harassment” by Attorney General William Barr. John Elias told a U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing that antitrust employees were told […]

DOJ whistleblower: Attorney General Barr’s treatment of cannabis industry tantamount to ‘harassment’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/doj-whistleblower-attorney-general-barrs-treatment-of-cannabis-industry-tantamount-to-harassment/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version