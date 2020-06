Aurora Cannabis to close five facilities, lay off 700 staff as part of restructuring

Articles

Aurora Cannabis is shutting down five smaller production facilities and cutting roughly 700 employees as part of a corporate transformation plan over its next two quarters, with the goal of centralizing production and manufacturing at "larger-scale and highly efficient sites."

