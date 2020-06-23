The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Initial closing of $61.5 Harvest-High Times cannabis retail deal completed

Multistate operator and vertically integrated marijuana company Harvest Health & Recreation finalized a deal to sell eight California retail stores to Los Angeles-based High Times Holding. Under terms of the recently updated agreement, Harvest has sold a portfolio of equity and assets of eight operational and planned dispensaries in California for a total of $61.5 […]

