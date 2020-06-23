New Bulk Cannabis Drying System Released

Articles

ABM Equipment of Vancouver, WA has developed a new system which dries up to 10,000 lbs. of cannabis per hour with minimal loss of cannabinoids. This is a significant improvement over last year’s larger and more expensive tumbler & belt dryers, which burned more CBD and energy respectively. ABM’s process accepts fresh or baled whole […]

