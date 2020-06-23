The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Bulk Cannabis Drying System Released

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

ABM Equipment of Vancouver, WA has developed a new system which dries up to 10,000 lbs. of cannabis per hour with minimal loss of cannabinoids. This is a significant improvement over last year’s larger and more expensive tumbler & belt dryers, which burned more CBD and energy respectively. ABM’s process accepts fresh or baled whole […]

New Bulk Cannabis Drying System Released is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-bulk-cannabis-drying-system-released/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version