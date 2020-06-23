The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marijuana firm iAnthus receives demand for debt repayment

Multistate cannabis operator iAnthus Capital Holdings received a demand for repayment on a secured debenture issuance as well as a notice of intention to enforce security under Canadian bankruptcy law. New York-based iAnthus defaulted on interest payments on that debt in April and expects to default on payments again at the end of June. The […]

Marijuana firm iAnthus receives demand for debt repayment is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-ianthus-receives-demand-for-debt-repayment/

