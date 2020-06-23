Marijuana firm iAnthus receives demand for debt repayment

Articles

Multistate cannabis operator iAnthus Capital Holdings received a demand for repayment on a secured debenture issuance as well as a notice of intention to enforce security under Canadian bankruptcy law. New York-based iAnthus defaulted on interest payments on that debt in April and expects to default on payments again at the end of June. The […]

